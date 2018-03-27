8-year-old gets help from president to find kidney for sick dad

An 8-year-old Burke County boy on a mission to help save his dad's life turned to the president of the United States for help.

Fore Putnam's dad, Trae, suffers from a rare blood disease that left him in complete renal failure. While Trae has been on the waiting list for a new kidney for three years, his son has been praying every night.

With the assistance of his grandma, Fore wrote a letter to Ivanka Trump, Santa, and President Donald Trump.

To his surprise, a letter addressed from the White House came in the mail this week.

President Trump reassured Fore in the letter that he shared his letter with his staff "and they are working to see what help they can provide."

For more information on how to help Trae you can contact Shelia Sherrill at 828-291-7735.

