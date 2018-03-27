12-year-old shot in the arm, transported with serious injuries in east Charlotte

A 12-year-old boy was shot in the arm and transported for serious injuries in east Charlotte Tuesday night.

The shooting occurred in the 1700 block of Eastcrest Drive just outside of Plaza Midwood at 9:49 p.m. The boy was shot one time in the arm while in a bedroom at his home. Five other family members were inside the home when the incident occurred. There were no other injuries reported.

The bullet was fired from outside the apartment when it entered the bedroom and struck the boy.

Officials are canvassing the area for witnesses and attempting to determine a motive. It is not certain if the apartment was deliberately shot into or was hit by accident.

Police are asking anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 704-114-1600.

