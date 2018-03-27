CMPD: Officers give 'lifesaving first aid' to boy seriously injured in shooting

A 12-year-old boy was seriously injured after being shot in the arm in east Charlotte Tuesday night.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police, the shooting happened around 9:49 p.m. at an apartment in the 1700 block of Eastcrest Drive, which is outside of Plaza Midwood.

Police say the boy was in a bedroom inside the apartment when he was shot. In total, there were five other family members inside the apartment at the time of the incident, officers said.

The bullet that struck the boy was fired from outside the apartment, police say. MEDIC took the boy to Carolinas Medical Center-Main following the shooting.

It is unclear whether the apartment was "deliberately" shot into or if it was struck by accident.

Officers Chad Henderson and Michael Summerlin "rendered lifesaving first aid to the victim," CMPD announced on Wednesday. The extent of the victim's injuries is unknown.

No one else was injured in the shooting.

If you have any information, you can call Crime Stoppers at 704-114-1600. The public can stay anonymous, officers say. CMPD is offering a reward up to $1,000 for any information that leads to an arrest in this shooting.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.