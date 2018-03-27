Hello everyone. This is Paul Cameron at my desk in the WBTV Newsroom, getting ready for our 11:00 broadcast.

We’re asking school leaders about bus stop safety after a 15-year old girl was hit and killed going to her school bus this morning.

A Morganton man, arrested for a murder, tells our reporter, Steve Ohnesorge, he beat the man to death it in self-defense. He also says he’s not sorry.

The voters in Indian Land spoke loud and clear tonight—they don’t want the town to incorporate. The final tally was a landslide—9,086 to 1,853 against.

The Mega Millions jackpot stands at $458 Million tonight. We’ll have the winning numbers at 11:00. Good luck!

Someone who probably doesn’t need the cash-- one of the bidders to buy the Carolina Panthers will be in town later this week to look over the facilities. The Cats could fetch an astounding $2.5 Billion, which means the mystery bidder will have to front about $600 Million to become majority owner.

It’s all when you join us for WBTV News at 11:00 tonight!