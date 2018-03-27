Burke Co. murder suspect: He should have had my money - he shouldn't have pulled a knife

A man accused of killing another man after a dispute in Burke County over the weekend admitted to the killing on camera as he was arrested Tuesday.

Darius Heasley King is charged with murder in the death of 57-year-old Hubert Roland Hunter Jr, who was found dead in his apartment in Morganton on Sunday.

Investigators say Hunter was found dead in the hallway of his apartment with trauma to the face and neck. They said there was evidence of a struggle, and a homicide investigation was started. That investigation led officers to King, who lives in the apartment across the hall from Hunter.

Officials say they believe King and Hunter had a dispute about money, which led to the confrontation.

King confirmed that dispute on camera as he was arrested Tuesday, but claimed Hunter had a knife and the homicide was self-defense. He smiled as he told reporters his version of the story - that he killed Hunter by "beating him down with my fists. That's what killed him. My fists."

At first, King said he wasn't sorry about the killing. But he later said he was.

"Yeah I do feel sorry cause I killed him, but it shouldn't have happened if he'd have just had my money - or he just shouldn't have pulled a knife on me," King said.

King is being held in the Burke-Catawba Detention Facility with no bond.

Anyone with information about the case should call police.

