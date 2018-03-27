Man charged with robbing and killing grandmother in Rowan County

A man has been charged with robbing his grandmother at gunpoint, then killing her at her home in Rowan County.

Joshua Dimitri Clark, 25, is charged with first-degree murder and robbery with a dangerous weapon in the death of Melanie Anita Clark, 62.

Melanie Clark was found deceased in her home on Dulin Avenue in southeastern Rowan County when deputies arrived just after 11:15 pm on Monday night.

The family had responded to her residence when they had been unable to contact her after Saturday, and Ms. Clark also did not show up for church on Sunday morning. according to investigators.

The family entered the home through an unlocked door, and discovered Clark’s body.

Joshua Clark's home at 225 Happy Lake Road was searched by investigators. Clark was charged and booked into the jail late on Tuesday afternoon.

According to warrants, Josh Clark robbed his grandmother of a Wells Fargo credit card. He was armed with a 9mm handgun at the time.

Joshua Clark is being held without bond and has a court appearance set for Wednesday morning.

