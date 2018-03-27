Deputies: Three students charged in spray painting '666', swastikas on church property

A tip from a school resource officer at Piedmont High School in Union County led to the arrest of three students involved in a spray painting vandalism case over the weekend.

A large LED sign, the parking lot and a trash dumpster at New Vision Ministries Church on Clark's Creek Road were vandalized and spray painted with various symbols including "666" and swastikas, according to deputies.

Deputies identified the three teens as Adam Thomas Clark, Cody Anderson Hedgecoe and Samantha Tiler Argo.

Officials also received reports of structures and sidewalks painted at Lincolnton Middle School.

The teens were charged with two misdemeanor counts of injury to real property and one misdemeanor count of conspiracy.

The students could also face additional charges by the Lincolnton Police Department

