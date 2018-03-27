Davidson’s Aldridge named AP honorable mention All-America

Davidson's Peyton Aldridge has been named to the Associated Press (AP) Honorable Mention All-America Team, as released Tuesday afternoon.

Aldridge, the 2018 Atlantic 10 Co-Player of the Year and Tournament’s Most Outstanding Player, finished his standout career behind Stephen Curry (2,635) and John Gerdy (2,483) on Davidson’s all-time scoring list with 2,171 career points, which is also fifth in league history.

In 2017-18, Aldridge led the A-10 in scoring at 21.2 points per game, while grabbing 7.6 rebounds and shooting 85.1 percent from the line. The 6-8 forward reached double figures in 42 straight games dating back to last season, hitting the 20-point plateau 16 times and 30-point mark five.



In addition, Aldridge ranks among the program's all-time leaders in rebounds (892/3rd), 3-pointers made (239/6th), free-throw percentage (.827/5th), blocks (116/3rd) and starts (130/1st).

A three-time all-conference performer, Aldridge led Davidson (21-12) to its first-ever Atlantic 10 Tournament title and program’s 14th NCAA Tournament appearance.



During his four-year standout career, the Wildcats posted an 82-48 overall record, 45-27 conference mark, won a regular season title, a conference tournament crown and appeared in three postseason tournaments (2015 & 2018 NCAA Tournament / 2016 NIT).

Aldridge is the 12th player in program history and sixth under head coach Bob McKillop to earn All-America honors.

2018 MEN'S AP ALL-AMERICA TEAM LIST

First Team

Jalen Brunson, Villanova

Deandre Ayton, Arizona

Trae Young, Oklahoma

Marvin Bagley III, Duke

Devonte' Graham, Kansas

Second Team

Keita Bates-Diop, Ohio State

Trevon Bluiett, Xavier

Jock Landale, Saint Mary's

Miles Bridges, Michigan State

Jevon Carter, West Virginia

Third Team

Keenan Evans, Texas Tech

Carsen Edwards, Purdue

Mikal Bridges, Villanova

Luke Maye, North Carolina

Kyle Guy, Virginia

Honorable Mention (alphabetical order)

Jaylen Adams, St. Bonaventure; Peyton Aldridge, Davidson; Grayson Allen, Duke; Mo Bamba, Texas; Trae Bell-Haynes, Vermont; Joel Berry II, North Carolina; Bogdan Bliznyuk, Eastern Washington; Desonta Bradford, ETSU; Tony Carr, Penn State; Gary Clark, Cincinnati; Xavier Cooks, Winthrop; Jermaine Crumpton, Canisius; Clayton Custer, Loyola of Chicago; Mike Daum, South Dakota State; Angel Delgado, Seton Hall; Kahlil Dukes, Niagara; Tre'Shaun Fletcher, Toledo; Marcus Foster, Creighton; Brandon Goodwin, Florida Gulf Coast; Isaac Haas, Purdue; Aaron Holiday, UCLA; Jordan Howard, Central Arkansas; Jemerrio Jones, New Mexico State; Nick King, Middle Tennessee; Kevin Knox, Kentucky; Fletcher Magee, Wofford; Caleb Martin, Nevada; Kelan Martin, Butler; Yante Maten, Georgia; Martaveous McKnight, Arkansas-Pine Bluff; Kendrick Nunn, Oakland; Shamorie Ponds, St. John's; Jerome Robinson, Boston College; Junior Robinson, Mount St. Mary's; Collin Sexton, Alabama; Landry Shamet, Wichita State; T.J. Shorts II, UC Davis; D'Marcus Simonds, Georgia State; Jonathan Stark, Murray State; Brandon Tabb, Bethune-Cookman; Zach Thomas, Bucknell; Seth Towns, Harvard; Allonzo Trier, Arizona; Grant Williams, Tennessee; Johnathan Williams, Gonzaga; Justin Wright-Foreman, Hofstra.

Press release provided by Davidson College