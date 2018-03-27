VIDEO: Trooper struck by vehicle while responding to crash on icy highway

A still from the video provided by the Department of Public Safety.

Sardine Canyon, UT (CBS/WBTV) - A sergeant with the Utah Highway Patrol was seriously hurt when he was struck by a vehicle while responding to crashes caused by icy conditions Sunday.

Sgt. Cade Brenchley was responding to multiple slide-offs in the canyon when he was struck from behind by another vehicle. The crash was captured by Brenchley's dashcam.

Multiple bystanders came to the aide of Sgt. Brenchley after he was struck. The dash cam video shows many people on the scene who stopped to offer aid and called for help on his car radio.

Some of the Cache Valley first responders included three of Sgt. Brenchley’s cousins.

Sgt. Brenchley was transported to an area hospital broken ribs and a broken scapula, officials said.

The 13-year UHP veteran is well respected and known in his community where he serves as a local soccer coach.

Sgt. Brenchley has previously been involved in delivering twins on the side of the interstate and helping save a burn victim in a car crash. He spearheads the northern Utah public information and education efforts and works with local high schools.

He is a husband and father of four.

This is the eleventh trooper hit on Utah roads in 2018. In 2017, ten troopers were hit.

