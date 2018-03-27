Davidson and Wake Forest announce home-and-home series

Davidson and Wake Forest have agreed to play a home-and-home series beginning next season, as announced by the two schools Tuesday.
The in-state foes will meet for the first time in 18 years on Dec. 17, 2018 in Winston-Salem at Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum.
Davidson, which won the last meeting, 54-49 (ot), on Feb. 2, 2000, will then host the Demon Deacons at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte during the 2019-20 season.
The rivalry dates back to the 1908-09 season with Wake Forest leading the all-time series, 60-23.
Press release provided by Davidson College
