Elementary school celebrates "Tech Field Day" with incredible demonstrations

Torrence Creek Elementary School in Huntersville was buzzing with excitement Tuesday as more than 600 students were introduced to incredible technology.

The goal of the school’s annual Tech Field Day is to inspire kids and allow them to explore just what the latest innovations can do.

From a drone camera demonstration, to stop-motion animation, to programming a robot ball to roll on a preset path, the kids went from station to station learning all about the things they may one day help innovate.

I was invited to help kick off the day with a demonstration of how much television technology has changed over the years.

Check out the video to see how the kids reacted to a whole day of innovation.

