WBTV Sports Overtime: Sanchez introduced as the 49ers new head men's basketball coach

After 3 years as an assistant coach at Washington State and 9 more at Virginia under Tony Bennett, Ron Sanchez said it was time for a change. On Tuesday, that change was becoming the new head men's basketball coach for the Charlotte 49ers.

It was a very emotional press conference for Sanchez who now is tasked with turning around a Charlotte program that has not been to the NCAA Tournament in 13 years.

For more on today's press conference, check out this edition of WBTV Sports Overtime.

