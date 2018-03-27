Man arrested for several outstanding charges in Burke Co. - | WBTV Charlotte

Man arrested for several outstanding charges in Burke Co.

BURKE COUNTY, NC (WBTV) -

Burke County officials arrested a man for several outstanding charges Friday.

Steven Tyler Burnette was charged with two counts of domestic violence violation of protected person, communicating threats, probation violation, assault by strangulation and felony possession of schedule II controlled substance. 

Burnette was placed in Burke-Catawba District Confinement Facility under a $165,000 secured bond. 

