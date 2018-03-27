Man charged in connection with 9 burglaries in the Charlotte area

A man was charged in connection with a series of burglaries in the Charlotte area dating back to 2017.

On March 14 CMPD detectives were notified by the York County Sheriff's Department that they recovered a large amount of stolen property at a motel that was connected to Ivory LaVonda Chappell.

Chappell was previously arrested on March 13 for non-related outstanding warrants and left behind the stolen items at the motel.

Officials with CMPD obtained 21 warrants on Chappell connecting him to nine separate burglary cases.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.