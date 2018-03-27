Burke Co. man arrested on outstanding charges

A Burke County man was arrested for outstanding charges.

On March 20 officials received information that a wanted person was in the 5800 block of Zion Hill Drive, a report stated.

Investigators arrived on the scene and arrested Kerry Dean Arndt in the front yard of the home.

Arndt was arrested on outstanding charges, possession of schedule II drugs and drug paraphernalia.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.