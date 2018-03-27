Autopsy: Woman shot six times in head before boyfriend ambushed police

A woman police say was killed by her boyfriend before a deadly officer-involved shooting in uptown in January had six gunshot wounds to the head, an autopsy report revealed.

Brittany White, 24, was killed on Jan. 11 by her 2-year-old daughter's father, 23-year-old Jonathan Bennett, police say.

The shooting happened around 2 p.m. in the 4100 block of Carlyle Drive, which is off of Alleghany Street near Wilkinson Boulevard. The infant was later found unharmed.

An autopsy released Tuesday lists gunshot wounds to the head as White's death. At least one of the six gunshot wounds was at close range.

Police, who had been searching for Bennett, said they were briefing in the parking lot between the law enforcement center and CMPD parking deck when they were shot at multiple times by Bennett. Several officers, including officer Jeffrey Zederbaum and officer Jared Decker, returned fire, police said.

Bennett was shot and taken to Carolinas Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police say.

"He ambushed us, he shot at us," CMPD Police Chief Kerr Putney said in a press briefing.

An officer involved in the shooting, identified as Casey Shue, was shot in the leg and taken to the hospital with minor injuries. "Two CMPD officers and two probation officers fired their weapons during this incident," CMPD said.

Sources tell WBTV Bennett drove into an empty spot in the parking lot next to officers, got out of his vehicle, walked behind the vehicle and started shooting.

Bennett consumed drugs and alcohol prior to being killed, autopsy and toxicology results show. Bennett had a .04 BAC at the time of the shooting, and had also recently used marijuana and cocaine, according to toxicology results.

