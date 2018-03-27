Person identified after vehicle goes into creek in northwest Charlotte

A makeshift memorial has already started to grow near the bus stop where a student from Olympic High School lost their life Tuesday. The 15-year-old student was hit by a car while trying to catch the school bus, according to neighbors.More >>
A Burke County man was arrested for outstanding charges. On March 20 officials received information that a wanted person was in the 5810 block of Zion Hill Drive, a report stated. Investigators arrived on the scene and arrested Kerry Dean Arndt in the front yard of his home.More >>
Police have confirmed that one person has been shot in east Charlotte. The shooting occurred on Eastcrest Drive around 10 p.m. Officials have not released any additional information.More >>
An 8-year-old Burke County boy on a mission to help save his dad's life turned to the president of the United States for help. Fore Putnam's dad, Trae, suffers from a rare blood disease that left him in complete renal failure.More >>
A tip from a school resource officer at Piedmont High School in Union County led to the arrest of three students involved in a spray painting vandalism case over the weekend. A large LED sign, the parking lot and a trash dumpster at New Vision Ministries Church on Clark's Creek Road were vandalized and spray painted with various symbols including "666" and swastikas, according to deputies.More >>
