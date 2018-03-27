Person identified after vehicle goes into creek in northwest Charlotte

One person has been confirmed dead in a fatal car crash in northwest Charlotte Tuesday afternoon.

The crash happened at 3:36 p.m. in the 10500 block of Mount Holly Road. Officials say the car drove off the roadway into a creek. The sole occupant of the car, Benjamin Max Jones, was pronounced dead on the scene.

An investigation into the crash revealed Jones was driving a 2002 Nissan Altima when he drove off the roadway and struck a concrete guard rail. His vehicle overturned and went down a 20 foot embankment. Jones was not wearing a seatbelt and was partially ejected from the car.

Officials say neither speed or alcohol were a contributing factor in the crash.

Police and emergency workers could be seen looking over the bridge into Long Creek after the wreck occurred.

All lanes of traffic in both directions were closed due to the crash.

