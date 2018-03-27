Former Panthers GM Dave Gettleman talks about sale of the team

A former front office decision maker with the Carolina Panthers is weighing in on the sale of the NFL team.

Dave Gettleman, who served as the Panthers General Manager between 2013 and 2016, sees the sale of the team as disappointing. Talking to reporters Tuesday at the NFL owners meeting in Orlando, Gettleman - now the General Manager for the New York Giants - expressed a level of concern regarding the team’s state of affairs.

“There’s a lot of people down there I really care about,” he said of the franchise.

Gettleman would not elaborate on the mechanics connected to the sale of the organization or investigation into owner Jerry Richardson related to alleged workplace violations.

“I feel badly about it,” Gettleman said. ”It is what it is, but I do feel badly for them as people, because it’s hard.”

The description of hard comes because Gettleman sees the future for those he knows as unpredictable.

“It’s very hard when you’re sitting there, and you don’t know what’s gonna happen next. It’s tough and I feel for them.”

On Wednesday morning, as the owner’s meeting comes to an end, NFL Commissioner Rodger Goodell will address reporters. Among topics that will most likely be addressed is the sale of Panthers and the probe looking into concerns of sexual harassment and racial insensitivity against Jerry Richardson.

