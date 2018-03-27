Charlotte Fire Department vehicle overturned in wreck in south Charlotte

A Charlotte Fire Department (CFD) vehicle was involved in a crash in south Charlotte Tuesday afternoon.

The wreck happened around 1:30 p.m. near the intersection of Tyvola Road and Old Pineville Road. It appeared the collision involved at least two vehicles - the CFD vehicle, which was overturned, and a black sedan, which had front-end damage.

Officials at the scene said that two of the three people in the CFD vehicle were taken to the hospital to be evaluated. Their names and the extent of their injuries has not been released.

The driver of the car, firefighters said, was not injured.

There is no word on what may have led to the crash or if any charges are being filed.

Traffic was backed up in the area while emergency crews worked at the scene.

