Charlotte Fire Department vehicle overturned in wreck in south Charlotte

Brittany White, 24, was shot to death on Jan. 11 by her 2-year-old daughter's father, 23-year-old Jonathan Bennett, police say.More >>
One person has been confirmed dead in a fatal car crash in northwest Charlotte Tuesday afternoon. The crash occurred around 3:30 p.m. in the 10400 block of Mount Holly Road. Officials have not said what caused the crash.More >>
Representative Richard Hudson (R-08) says he was ahead of the curve on the opioid crisis because he lives in his district, comes home on the weekends, does the grocery shopping, and talks to people in the district about what's going on.More >>
A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 17-year-old girl from McDowell County who is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.More >>
An investigation into drug distribution led investigators to search Jared Stinson's apartment, located in the 400 block of Connelly Springs Road.More >>
