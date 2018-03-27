These are the fastest growing and shrinking counties in the Carolinas

North Carolina and South Carolina counties around Mecklenburg continue to see robust growth, according to newly released U.S. Census Bureau data. (Credit: The Charlotte Observer)

Mecklenburg County added 19,600 people in the year ending June 30, 2017. Only Wake added more, according to newly released U.S. Census Bureau data.

The data – population estimates from July 2016 to July 2017 – show Meckleburg gained about 54 people a day. The county is now home to 1,076,800, about 4,600 more than Wake.

But four surrounding counties outpaced Meckleburg.

York and Lancaster counties in South Carolina and Cabarrus and Union counties in North Carolina all grew faster.

York Couny, S.C., the fastest-growing county in the area, grew by 3.5 percent. It now has about 266,400 residents.

Mecklenburg, by comparison, grew by 1.85 percent.

Other highlights from the data: