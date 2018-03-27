NC prisons change restraint policy for pregnant inmates after complaints

A Burke County man was arrested for outstanding charges. On March 20 officials received information that a wanted person was in the 5810 block of Zion Hill Drive, a report stated. Investigators arrived on the scene and arrested Kerry Dean Arndt in the front yard of his home.More >>
A Burke County man was arrested for outstanding charges. On March 20 officials received information that a wanted person was in the 5810 block of Zion Hill Drive, a report stated. Investigators arrived on the scene and arrested Kerry Dean Arndt in the front yard of his home.More >>
Brittany White, 24, was shot to death on Jan. 11 by her 2-year-old daughter's father, 23-year-old Jonathan Bennett, police say.More >>
Brittany White, 24, was shot to death on Jan. 11 by her 2-year-old daughter's father, 23-year-old Jonathan Bennett, police say.More >>
One person has been confirmed dead in a fatal car crash in northwest Charlotte Tuesday afternoon. The crash occurred around 3:30 p.m. in the 10400 block of Mount Holly Road. Officials have not said what caused the crash.More >>
One person has been confirmed dead in a fatal car crash in northwest Charlotte Tuesday afternoon. The crash occurred around 3:30 p.m. in the 10400 block of Mount Holly Road. Officials have not said what caused the crash.More >>
Representative Richard Hudson (R-08) says he was ahead of the curve on the opioid crisis because he lives in his district, comes home on the weekends, does the grocery shopping, and talks to people in the district about what's going on.More >>
Representative Richard Hudson (R-08) says he was ahead of the curve on the opioid crisis because he lives in his district, comes home on the weekends, does the grocery shopping, and talks to people in the district about what's going on.More >>
A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 17-year-old girl from McDowell County who is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.More >>
A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 17-year-old girl from McDowell County who is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.More >>