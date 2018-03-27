Coaches accused of getting into fight after Rock Hill baseball game

Two baseball coaches in Rock Hill reportedly got into an altercation following a game Monday night.

According to a police report, the incident happened in the 1200 block of Oakdale Road around 9 p.m. Once on scene, officers spoke with 39-year-old Eliezier Rios who said he was allegedly punched in the face by the opposing coach, Jordan Webster, 21.

Rios claims "tempers began to get hot when the game ended and his team won," the police report states. After the coaches exchanged words, the two agreed to fight, according to the police report.

The police report states that Webster then hit Rios in the face with his fist. That's when several bystanders reportedly got between the two coaches in attempt to break up the fight, police say.

The report states that one of the parents was struck during the altercation by "an unknown party."

According to the York County Athletic Association's Facebook page, the games were being held at the fields at the Oakdale Baptist Church on Oakdale Road.

The teams, Newport Tigers and Newport Pride, were slated to hold a game at the field at 7 p.m. on Monday night, according to the YCAA's baseball schedule.

The YCAA is a little league baseball and softball organization that serves Newport, York, McConnells, Sharon, Hickory Grove, and Smyrna, according to their Facebook page.

According to the YCAA's website, the players on the teams are between 11 and 13 years old.

Rios and Webster were not charged, police say. The police report states that both coaches will be removed from their respective teams for the season.

Editor's Note: The original police report initially named a different coach for being involved in this altercation. He was not involved. The article now contains a new name based off an updated police report.

