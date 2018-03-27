Drunk driver, passenger arrested after crashing with 1-year-old in car

A pair with a 1-year-old child was arrested after being involved in a drunk driving crash in Rock Hill Monday night.

The crash happened around 8 p.m. at the Pep Boys on Cherry Road, where a minivan and Honda Civic had collided.

Police say the driver of the minivan, Weasna Long was intoxicated and was driving a 1-year-old child.

Officer Andres Maldonado said Long smelled of alcohol, had slurred speech and his eyes were glassy. He failed a field sobriety test, as well.

As police arrested Long for driving drunk, Tiffany Campbell, who was a passenger of Long’s, began yelling and cursing, according to police.

According to the report, police were able to calm Campbell down temporarily, but she continued to curse at the driver of the Honda Civic while holding her 1-year-old child.

Police say they were able to get Campbell to put her child back into the car and they arrested her for public disorderly conduct. According to Captain Mark Bollinger, Campbell began screaming at the officer and hit him with her fist several times. The officer was not injured.

Campbell was arrested and additionally charged with resisting arrest and unlawful conduct toward a child.

The child was placed into Department of Social Services custody.

