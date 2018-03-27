Gastonia Mexican restaurant closes amid child porn allegations against manager

The manager of a Gastonia Mexican restaurant that suddenly closed this month is facing child pornography and immigration charges.

Gustavo Carvajal-Hernandez shared illegal files with undercover detectives showing children being sexually exploited, according to the police report. He was arrested Saturday.

Carvajal-Hernandez managed Guacamoles Mexican Grill, according to the business's Facebook page. The crime reportedly happened between March 12 and March 21 at the restaurant, located on Union Road in Gastonia.

"We regret having to inform all our friends that by force majeure we had to close our restaurant indefinitely, we appreciate all your support and collaboration during these three years," Guacamoles Mexican Grill posted on their Facebook page.

Carvajal-Hernandez is being charged with immigration and two felony counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

The restaurant's page appears that it has since been removed from Facebook.

