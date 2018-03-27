85-year-old man from Mexico accused of sexually assaulting child in Iredell County

An 85-year-old man from Mexico is accused of sexually assaulting a 10-year-old child in Iredell County.

A report alleging Daniel Ruiz sexually assaulted a 10-year-old girl was filed Tuesday, Iredell County deputies say. The incident reportedly happened on March 15 at the girl's home on Turnersburg Highway.

Deputies say Ruiz lives in Mexico and came to Iredell County on March 12, just days before the alleged sex assault.

Ruiz was arrested Thursday and charged with felony indecent liberties with a child.

He was taken to the Iredell County Detention Center and given a $250,000 secured bond.

