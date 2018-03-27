School bus with children aboard involved in SW Charlotte crash

A school bus with children aboard was involved in a multi-vehicle crash in southwest Charlotte Tuesday morning.

The wreck happened around 8:45 a.m. on S Tryon Street at Orchard Circle.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say there were children on the bus, according to the call. Two other vehicles were involved.

Medic responded to the scene but has not provided an update on injuries.

We have reached out to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools regarding the crash.

There's no word on what caused the crash.

