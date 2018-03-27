Man accused of shooting at vehicle with children inside

A man was charged after he allegedly shot into the back of a vehicle with two children inside in northwest Charlotte on Friday, a police report states.

According to the police report, 23-year-old Floyd Jackson was driving down Capps Hill Mine Road around 4 p.m. on Friday and started following a man's vehicle who he had an "ongoing dispute" with.

The victim claims Jackson followed him to the intersection of Braden Drive and Capps Hill Mine Road. That's when the victim heard two gunshots, the police report states. The victim's wife and two children were inside the car at the time of the incident. They claim they saw Jackson reportedly shoot at their vehicle.

The report states that the victim continued driving and then called police. When the victim got to his home, he saw gunshot damage on the back of his vehicle. Officers said they found two shell casings at the side of Capps Hill Mine Road near Braden Drive.

Jackson was charged with assault with a deadly weapon with the intent to kill.

On Monday, officers performed a search warrant at Jackson's home and found bullets in his room, the police report states.

