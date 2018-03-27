Gunshots fired at Long View Police Department

Someone fired gunshots at the Long View Police Department near Hickory Monday evening, police say, sparking an investigation.

Three shots were fired at the police department but only one hit the building. The bullet didn't make it through the building.

Long View police say it happened around 6:15 p.m. Officials believe a handgun was used in the shooting and say they have recovered fragments from at least one bullet.

There was a hole in a metal awning and some chip marks on the building's bricks.

Police are checking surveillance cameras in the neighborhood and are waiting for the SBI.

The Long View Police Department is located on 1st Ave SW.

