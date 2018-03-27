Woman found dead in Rowan County home ID'd, homicide investigation underway

Deputies are investigating the suspicious death of a 62-year-old woman in Rowan County as a homicide, deputies said Tuesday morning.

According to the Rowan County Sheriff's Office, the woman, identified as Melanie Anita Clark, was found in her home on Dulin Avenue in southeastern Rowan on Monday night. Deputies were called to the home around 11:18 p.m. to assist with cardiac arrest.

Clark was pronounced dead before deputies arrived, the sheriff's office said. A short time later, deputies determined the woman's death to be "suspicious."

Clark was reportedly last seen alive on Saturday, deputies say.

If you have any information, you can call deputies at 704-216-8700.

