Fort Bragg paratrooper reported missing

Fayetteville police are looking for a Fort Bragg soldier last seen Saturday night.

Carl Seeman was reported missing Sunday by a fellow soldier who had last spoken with him on Saturday.

Seeman's vehicle was found at the Walmart on Gillespie Street, police said. His cell phone was found inside his vehicle.

Seeman is a paratrooper with the 82nd Airborne Division, military officials said.

He joined the Army in 2011 and has been with the 82nd since December 2015.

