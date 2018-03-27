Man charged for 2016 armed robbery of Salisbury KFC

A man has been charged in connection with an armed robbery at the KFC on Mooresville Road in 2016, according to Salisbury Police.

Tomanche Mysheme Jackson, 20, was charged on Monday with robbery with a firearm. Bond was set at $10,000.

According to the report, the restaurant was robbed at gunpoint on the evening of July 14, 2016.

Three workers were held in the manager's office at gunpoint during the armed robbery.

According to the police report, two men wearing bandanas over their faces came into the restaurant through the back door after 10:30 pm.

One man put the workers in the office to have them open the safe, while the second man pulled the cash drawers from the registers and put them into a bag.

The workers phones were also taken from them.

The men were described as black, in their late teens or early 20's. Both were about six feet tall. One was wearing a white tank tee shirt and camo pants, the other man was wearing what was described as a jogging suit.

When police arrived, they were able to find the cell phones by using a "Find My Phone" app. The phones, along with the cash drawers, had been dumped in bushes near the restaurant, along with about half of the money.

