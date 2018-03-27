Rowan-Salisbury Schools hosting 'Blended Learning Symposium'

The Rowan-Salisbury Schools System will host a Blended Learning Symposium on Tuesday and Wednesday at the Wallace Educational Forum and at classroom sites across Rowan County.

The two-day event is for teachers and administrators from across North Carolina who will be visiting RSS schools to "observe our innovative blended teaching and learning techniques."

Participants will visit model classrooms and attend sessions led by RSS educators.

Weston Kieschnick, author of "Bold School" will be the keynote speaker on Wednesday morning at 8:00 am.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.