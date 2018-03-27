Canoe and Kayak race series coming in May

The Salisbury-based LandTrust for Central NC is hosting the first race in our Three Rivers Canoe and Kayak Race Series on the Uwharrie River on May 19th. The first race will start at Low Water Bridge and finish at Highway 109, covering a span of 6.8 miles. There will be an award for the top three finishers in the kayak and canoe categories.

The LandTrust owns 1,300 acres at Low Water Bridge and worked with the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission to install a canoe and kayak access here several years ago. The LandTrust also assisted with the development of the access at Highway 109, which was also built by the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission on Department of Transportation owned land.

This is an especially scenic stretch of the Uwharrie River. Participants will paddle past a state champion shortleaf pine tree, found on LandTrust owned land right on the banks of the river. Midway through the race, participants will paddle by Ledger Rock, a unique large rock formation in the river. Expect to see bald eagles, osprey, great blue heron, ducks and more on this beautiful paddle.

Participants will have the option to pay an entry fee of $35 (without a t-shirt) or $50 (with a t-shirt). Participants must bring their own boats. You can register at https://landtrustcnc.org/2018/three-rivers-canoe-kayak-race/

Future races in the series will be planned for the Pee Dee River in Anson and Richmond Counties, and the Rocky River in Stanly, Cabarrus, and Anson Counties.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.