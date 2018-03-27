Charlotte high school student hit, killed while trying to catch the bus, neighbors say

An Olympic High School student was hit and killed in southwest Charlotte Tuesday morning while trying to catch the bus, neighbors said.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police, the incident happened on Youngblood Road and Buckthorne Ridge Lane around 6 a.m.

Neighbors said the girl had missed the bus and was running to catch it when she was struck by a car. Students on the bus saw the incident happen, neighbors say.

The bus was headed to Olympic High School on Sandy Porter Road.

Neighbors said they've complained to the school board in the past about the lack of lighting at the bus stop on Youngblood Road.

CMPD tweeted that Youngblood Road is shut down between Buckthorne Ridge Lane and Dufuskie Drive. It is unclear when the road will reopen.

Detectives are conducting a traffic fatality at Youngblood Road and Buckthorne Ridge Lane. Youngblood Rd is closed between Buckthorne and Dufuskie Dr. — CMPD News (@CMPD) March 27, 2018

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools released this statement Tuesday morning:

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends at this time. Counseling support is available to students at the school this morning."

Police are investigating speed and lack of lighting as factors in the incident. The driver who struck the girl was not injured and stayed at the scene, officers said.

The victim's name was not released.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.