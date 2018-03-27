Charlotte high school student hit, killed while trying to catch the bus

A 15-year-old Olympic High School student was hit and killed in southwest Charlotte Tuesday morning while trying to catch the bus, neighbors said.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police, the incident happened on Youngblood Road and Buckthorne Ridge Lane around 6 a.m.

Neighbors said the girl had missed the bus and was running to catch it when she was fatally struck by the driver of a 2017 Nissan Murano. Students on the bus saw the incident happen, neighbors say.

CMPD said the student was crossing Youngblood Road to board the bus when she was hit by the driver. MEDIC pronounced the girl dead on scene, police say.

The bus was headed to Olympic High School on Sandy Porter Road.

Neighbors said they've complained to the school board in the past about the lack of lighting at the bus stop on Youngblood Road. Police said the road does not have any overhead street lights and the girl was not wearing any reflective clothing at the time of the incident.

The section of the road where the girl was hit had no crosswalks or pedestrian signals, police said.

CMPD tweeted that Youngblood Road was shut down between Buckthorne Ridge Lane and Dufuskie Drive for some time due to the incident.

Detectives are conducting a traffic fatality at Youngblood Road and Buckthorne Ridge Lane. Youngblood Rd is closed between Buckthorne and Dufuskie Dr. — CMPD News (@CMPD) March 27, 2018

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools released this statement Tuesday morning:

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends at this time. Counseling support is available to students at the school this morning."

Police said speed is not a contributing factor in the wreck.

The driver who struck the girl was not injured and stayed at the scene, officers said.

If you have any information, you can call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.