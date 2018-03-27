Charlotte high school student hit, killed while trying to catch the bus

New York Air Brake, LLC (NYAB), a global manufacturer of innovative train control systems for the railroad industry, will increase its presence in North Carolina, Governor Roy Cooper announced today, according to a press release.More >>
New York Air Brake, LLC (NYAB), a global manufacturer of innovative train control systems for the railroad industry, will increase its presence in North Carolina, Governor Roy Cooper announced today, according to a press release.More >>
Mecklenburg County added 19,600 people in the year ending June 30, 2017. Only Wake added more, according to newly released U.S. Census Bureau data.More >>
Mecklenburg County added 19,600 people in the year ending June 30, 2017. Only Wake added more, according to newly released U.S. Census Bureau data.More >>
A candidate for Buncombe County sheriff ran into an online backlash from social media users convinced he was willing to kill his constituents to take away their guns.More >>
A candidate for Buncombe County sheriff ran into an online backlash from social media users convinced he was willing to kill his constituents to take away their guns.More >>
An Olympic High School student was hit and killed in southwest Charlotte Tuesday morning while trying to catch the bus.More >>
An Olympic High School student was hit and killed in southwest Charlotte Tuesday morning while trying to catch the bus.More >>
The incident happened Monday afternoon on the 1100 block of S. Lafayette Street in Shelby, just across the street from Hope Community Church.More >>
The incident happened Monday afternoon on the 1100 block of S. Lafayette Street in Shelby, just across the street from Hope Community Church.More >>