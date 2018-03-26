Carjacked at a drive-thru

Hello everyone. This is Paul Cameron at my desk in the WBTV Newsroom, getting ready for our 11:00 broadcast.

A woman is carjacked and beaten at a McDonald’s drive-thru in south Charlotte. She lost her ID, her credit cards, her cash and her car. Tonight, she tells our reporter, Amanda Foster, if she could say anything to this violent thief, it would be, get a job.

A 13-year old boy gets a two-day suspension for drawing stick figures in class—one of which depicted a gun, others showed a race car, a tower and a Ninja Turtle. His father says he’s a hunter so that’s the reason for showing his rifle. You should see the doodle drawings at 11:00 tonight and judge whether he deserved suspension.

Despite a huge 699-point gain in the Dow Jones today, Facebook took a drop in stock price. Plus, the Federal Trade Commission now says it’s investigating Facebook for the way it handled your personal information.

Not much in the way of who’s going to be the next majority owner of the Carolina Panthers after day one of the NFL Owners meeting in Orlando, Florida. Sources tell us it might be the next meeting in May before anything definitive can be announced.

March has been a lion all month, but Eric Thomas says there is some “lamb” in our weather future this week.

It’s all when you join us for WBTV News at 11:00 tonight!