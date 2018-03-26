Road work coming to Goodson Road in Rowan County

N.C. Department of Transportation maintenance crews will close Goodson Road at the intersection of Kepley Road Tuesday, March 27, while they replace an aging culvert that crosses underneath the roadway.



According to a press release, in an effort to save taxpayer dollars the culvert must be replaced now ahead of planned resurfacing later this year.



“If we don’t replace the aging pipe now, it’s likely we will have to tear up new pavement later this year to replace the culvert if it fails,” said NCDOT County Maintenance Engineer Michael Hedrick.



Crews will close the road at 7 a.m. It is scheduled to reopen by 3:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 29, weather permitting.



Local traffic will still be able to access locations on either side of the work up to the point of closure.Motorists can then detour using U.S. 70 and Kepley Road.



Transportation officials advise drivers to watch signs for construction information, stay alert and obey the posted speed limit.

