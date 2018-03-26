SBI investigating after body found in Burke County home Sunday

State Bureau of Investigation and NC Department of Public Safety are conducting an investigation after a man was found dead inside of his apartment in Morganton.

Officials say on Sunday evening they responded to an apartment in the 600 block of Valdese Avenue in reference to a deceased person.

When officials arrived on the scene they found the body of a man identified as Hubert Roland Hunter Jr.

Evidence found suggests the man was a victim of a homicide.

Police are asking anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 828-437-3333.

No additional information has been released at this time.

