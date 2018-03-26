Rescued dog looked like this 8 months ago, see his 'new face' after an incredible recovery

His “before and after” photos are truly amazing.

On the 4th of July, a lonely old dog wandered out of the woods in Hickory and seemed to ask for help.

The dog was covered in mange and scabs, carrying around nothing but skin and bones and suffering from sepsis. The poor dog was close to death.

“Rocket” fell into the care of Hartman’s Haven Dog Rescue. Rescue director Crystal Hopson decided, even on the dog's deathbed, that he deserved a chance.

So that’s just what they gave him.

After eight months of intensive medical care, “Rocket the Miracle Dog” has come through a recovery many people can’t believe. His face has healed and his body is finally covered in fur.

“We gave him a lot of love,” said Rocket’s foster mom Corey Wilfong.

From the dog people turned away from, to a dog that people can’t keep their hands off of, Rocket is now working as a therapy dog. He’s helping other people who’ve been through tough times, just like he has.

“He’s able to sense when people are sick and aren’t feeling well. I just think that’s part of him and who he’s become,” Wilfong said.

While Rocket is technically still considered Wilfong’s “foster dog”, his future options for adoption are not negotiable by the woman who’s nursed him back to health.

“Rocket won’t be going anywhere,” Wilfong said with a smile.

