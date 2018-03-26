Lots of school makeup time ahead in mountain counties

All the snow accumulation in March is affecting the school calendars across the mountains.

In Avery county the snow days for the year have hit 21, in Watauga County, 20 days have been missed. The state requires 185 days or 1025 hours of classroom instruction, and they are strict about it.

In Watauga County it has meant some Saturday sessions for students. In both Avery and Watauga counties spring break is being cut short, some holidays have become school days and the school year has been extended.

Avery High School senior Haley Vance says she likes the snow but does not like having graduation moved back a week.

“I’m ready to get out, so please no more snow,” she says.

Officials in both counties already had plans in place for a dozen or so snow days, which they expect every year, but this year there were more days missed than normal.

In Avery County students go to class 20 minutes longer every day. Officials are hoping no more bad weather strikes between now and the end of the year. If it does, it will be up to the school boards in each county to decide what to do.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.