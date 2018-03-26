Credit card skimmer located at gas station in Maiden

A credit card skimmer was found at a gas pump at a convenience store Monday by Maiden police officers.

The credit card skimmer was found at a Circle K in the 1200 block of East Main Street. The skimmer which is used to capture credit card information for an unauthorized third party was not visible from the exterior.

Anyone who used the gas pump card reader at the store between March 17 and Monday morning are encouraged to examine their bank account for unauthorized charges.

If you notice any suspicious charges, call Maiden police at 828-428-5005.

