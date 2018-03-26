Union Co. deputies are searching for a stolen Mini Cooper - | WBTV Charlotte

UNION COUNTY, NC (WBTV) -

Deputies with Union County Sheriff's Office are searching for a stolen Mini Cooper S.

The sheriff's office posted on Facebook Monday that the car was stolen last week in the 9800 block of Concord Highway near Fairview.

The 2008 green colored car has a North Carolina license plate EKC-4154.

If anyone has information on the car, deputies ask that you call Crime Stoppers.

