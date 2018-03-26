Man arrested, marijuana seized from Caldwell Co. home

A Caldwell County man was arrested after police executed a search warrant Wednesday.

According to officials, investigators and Caldwell County ICE Unit searched the home located in the 400 block of Connelly Springs Road which concluded a month long investigation into drug distribution from the home.

Over 1.5 pounds of marijuana valued at $6,400 and more than $5,900 in U.S. currency was seized from the home, police said.

Police are asking anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 828-758-8300.

