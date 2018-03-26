Man arrested after 1.5 pounds of marijuana found in Caldwell Co. apartment

A man was arrested after over 1.5 pounds of marijuana was reportedly found inside his Caldwell County apartment Wednesday.

An investigation into drug distribution led investigators to search Jared Stinson's apartment, located in the 400 block of Connelly Springs Road.

During the search, police say they found marijuana valued at $6,400 and more than $5,900 in U.S. currency.

Stinson was arrested and charged with felony possession of marijuana, possession with intent to sell/deliver marijuana and maintaining a dwelling to keep a controlled substance.

Police are asking anyone with additional information to call Crime Stoppers at 828-758-8300.

