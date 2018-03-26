Standoff underway at home in Shelby after person shot near church

A police standoff is underway in Cleveland County after a person suspected in a shooting near a church locked themselves into a nearby home.

The incident happened Monday afternoon on the 1100 block of S. Lafayette Street in Shelby, just across the street from Hope Community Church. Police said the victim of the shooting was taken to an area hospital.

The shooting suspect was reportedly in a home across the street from the church, police said.

From WBTV's Sky3, multiple emergency vehicles could be seen on the street and surrounding areas.

There is no word on what may have led to the shooting. The victim's name and condition have not been released.

Officials tell WBTV that since there are not any hostages they will wait on the suspect inside the house.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.