Seven hour standoff ends at home in Shelby after person shot near church

One of the big stories from the annual NFL owners meeting in Orlando, Florida is the sale of the Carolina Panthers.More >>
A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 17-year-old girl from McDowell County who is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.More >>
The incident happened Monday afternoon on the 1100 block of S. Lafayette Street in Shelby, just across the street from Hope Community Church.More >>
The man who is accused of beating his grandmother to death in Rowan County in 2016 accepted a plea deal Monday afternoon.More >>
N.C. Department of Transportation maintenance crews will close Goodson Road at the intersection of Kepley Road Tuesday, March 27, while they replace an aging culvert that crosses underneath the roadway.More >>
