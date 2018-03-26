Police: Grandfather crashes into church after being shot by grandson, leading to standoff

A man police say shot his grandfather in Cleveland County Monday, leading to a crash and a 6.5-hour standoff, has been identified as 33-year-old Camden Owen McWhirter.

The incident happened around 1:30 p.m. Monday on the 1100 block of S. Lafayette Street in Shelby, just across the street from Hope Community Church. Police say Camden McWhirter shot his grandfather, Carl Owen McWhirter, who then crashed his truck into the church.

Camden McWhirter then locked himself in a home across the street from the church. His grandfather was taken to Atrium Cleveland for his injuries. His condition had not been released as of Monday afternoon.

Shelby PD Negotiators and the Special Response Team were called to the house to try to coax McWhirter out. Officials at the scene said that since no hostages were in the home, they were going to wait McWhirter out.

After 6.5 hours McWhirter came out without incident and was arrested. He is charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury.

He was taken to the Cleveland County Jail where he is being held without bond.

No information has been released about what may have led to the shooting.

Anyone with further information is asked to call Captain Steven Seate at 704-484-7150 or the Shelby Police Department at 704-484-6845.

