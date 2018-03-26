Time ticking for Panthers sale

One NFL team owner at this week’s annual meeting in Orlando, Florida believes the Carolina Panthers may be sold within a couple of months.

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft said that he and other owners have been updated regarding the sale of the Carolina Panthers along with a possible timetable.

Kraft would not elaborate on what was said in the closed-door gathering but did tell reporters that he expects a deal regarding the Panthers to be completed by NFL owners meeting this coming May in Atlanta.

Meanwhile, Panthers owner Jerry Richardson was a no-show at the meeting in Orlando Monday.

Considering that Richardson is under investigation by the league for allegations of sexual harassment and making inappropriate racial statements, one football analyst for a major network said an appearance by Richardson would be “a walk of shame.”

Two sources said findings regarding the league’s investigation on Richardson or the Panthers would be completed until after the sale is finished.

The probe will most likely not be a point of conversation according to Darin Gantt of Pro Football Talk. He said, “I think a lot of here would rather that just go away.”

More than six parties have expressed an interest in buying the team, and one of the rumors coming out of these meetings is that a possible suitor may be in Charlotte this week to meet with team officials as part of the negotiation process.

Several representatives from the Carolina Panthers are at the owners meeting, including head coach Ron Rivera.

