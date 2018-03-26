Statesville nightclub owner facing various alcohol law violations following weekend shooting

The owner of Statesville nightclub Fiesta Rodeo is facing various alcohol law violations after three people were injured in a shooting at the club early Saturday morning.

Pedro Rios, 44 of Charlotte, is accused of aiding and abetting underage alcohol possession and allowing fights to happen on premises where alcohol is served.

Officers were called to a fight at Fiesta Rodeo, located on Salisbury Highway, when they were told that someone had been shot.

A large party was going on at the business when the fight started inside and spilled out into the parking lot where the shooting happened.

Three people were injured in the incident.

Two people were taken to Baptist Hospital for treatment and a third was treated and released. None of the injuries were life-threatening.

Following an investigation by ALE, Rios was charged with aid/abet underage possession of alcohol, allow fights to occur on ABC licensed premises, allow violations of controlled substance act to occur on ABC licensed premises, and failure to supervise on ABC licensed premises.

Rios was given a $5,000 secured bond.

