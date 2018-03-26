Father of former USC football star sentenced to prison after shooting at Rock Hill strip club

The father of former University of South Carolina football star Jadeveon Clowney, David Morgan, was sentenced on Monday in connection with a shooting at Rock Hill strip club in 2015.

Morgan was reportedly involved in a shooting in the parking lot of the Crazy Horse, a Rock Hill strip club, around 2:15 a.m. in August 2015. He was charged with two counts of attempted murder, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, unlawful carrying of a pistol, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

On Monday, Morgan was sentenced to spend at least one year in prison. The state wanted Morgan to be sentenced in prison for at least eight years because "he didn't comply well with house arrest," court officials said. The defense had asked for house arrest.

Lawyers said Morgan had his suspended sentence of 20 years in prison brought down to three years. Lawyers said Morgan was given credit for the two years he had already served.

In 2015, Morgan was denied bond and left visibly upset with the judge's ruling. Attorneys asked for a "reasonable bond" in court, saying the case was about Morgan and not about Clowney. Rock Hill police asked for no bond, citing the seriousness of the charges.

According to the police report, an employee said Morgan was kicked out of the club for sitting on the stage. He told police he later saw Morgan near a wall in the back of the property. That's when the employee said Morgan pulled out a gun, crouched down and fired shots at him. The employee says he returned fire and shot Morgan in the shoulder.

Officers were later called to Piedmont Medical Center after Morgan showed up with a gunshot wound. That's when he was taken into custody, according to the report.

Clowney now plays for the Houston Texans.

The department of corrections will figure out exactly how much time Morgan will spend in prison, but until then, he will be locked up for at least one year.

